Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.91 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.04 or 0.06663057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.71 or 1.00273686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,746,700 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

