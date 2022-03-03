Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIXX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

