Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

