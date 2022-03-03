Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alexco Resource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexco Resource by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Alexco Resource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

AXU opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.