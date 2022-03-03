Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $102,000 in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VINC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.