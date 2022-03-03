Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 210,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00.

VNOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 812,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,572. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.37 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

