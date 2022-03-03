Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 923.80 ($12.40) on Thursday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 931.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 892.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.94) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,075 ($14.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

