Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.94) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.81).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 924.20 ($12.40) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 931.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 892.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

