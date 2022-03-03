Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

HLMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,189. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

