Hikari Power Ltd Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 2.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 526,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449,697. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

