Hikari Power Ltd Buys 660 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,793. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

