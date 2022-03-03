HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.4107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.90%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

