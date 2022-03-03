HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,620 iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 219,362 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $42.31 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83.

