HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of PaySign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.94. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

