HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OYST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 60,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

OYST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OYST stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.