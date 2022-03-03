HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 51.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 109.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Air Lease by 29.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

