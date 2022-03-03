HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,494 Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,644,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,785,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 290,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STGW opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Stagwell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stagwell Profile (Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.