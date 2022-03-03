HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 417.74 ($5.60). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.49), with a volume of 568,445 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 419.46.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

