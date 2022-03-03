Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 1,157,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,101. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.