Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:HPE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 1,157,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,101. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.
In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.