Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,918,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

