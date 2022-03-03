Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 183,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,380. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $923.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

