Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
HCCI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
