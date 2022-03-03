Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

HCCI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

