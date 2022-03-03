Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
HEPA stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.