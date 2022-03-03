Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEPA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HEPA stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 175,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.