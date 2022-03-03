Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $92.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,859. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Henry Schein (Get Rating)
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
