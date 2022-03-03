Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $92.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,859. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

