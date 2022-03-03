Head-To-Head Review: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.59% 8.60% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $13.46, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.16 $1.14 billion $3.04 4.93 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sundance Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

