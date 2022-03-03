Head-To-Head Analysis: ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) vs. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 53.76 -$8.24 million ($1.13) -0.93 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 92.47 -$65.70 million ($1.10) -161.41

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -111.00% -62.89% ShockWave Medical -21.60% -17.68% -13.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Plus Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 2 4 0 2.67

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 519.05%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $211.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

