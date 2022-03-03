HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.