HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 679 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $265.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,932. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

