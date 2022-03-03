HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,483 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

