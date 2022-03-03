HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $5 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.82. 86,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,336. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

