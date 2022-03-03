HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 543,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,443,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

