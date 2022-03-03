Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Lowered to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

