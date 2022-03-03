Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 436,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $5,589,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hayward by 139.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,856 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hayward by 28,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 147,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.