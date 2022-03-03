Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSC. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HSC opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -319.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harsco by 38.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Harsco by 37.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

