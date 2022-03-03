Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 177.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

