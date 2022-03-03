Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,678. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of -205.07 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $18,209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,383 shares of company stock worth $104,547,376 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

