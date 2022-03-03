Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.27. 76,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

