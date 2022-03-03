Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

