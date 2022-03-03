Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 96,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,754. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.
