Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 31.36 ($0.42).
LON:HMSO opened at GBX 35.62 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.19. Hammerson has a 52 week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47.
About Hammerson (Get Rating)
At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.
