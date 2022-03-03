Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HALL stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

