Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
HALL stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.29.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
