Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $5.05. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 3,471 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.99.

In related news, CFO Min Li sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of Gulf Resources worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

