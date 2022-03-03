Guild (GHLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.
Shares of GHLD stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Guild has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
