Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,558,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.