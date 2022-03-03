Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

