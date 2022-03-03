Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,046,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,064,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 233,535 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,137. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

