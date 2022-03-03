Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $453,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,917 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barings BDC worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 115.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 425,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

