Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

