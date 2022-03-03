Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.90

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.90 and last traded at C$40.90, with a volume of 6085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.40.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

