Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.